World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.05

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.05 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 4958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

