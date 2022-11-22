Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $205.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.48.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.17. 9,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $286.71.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

