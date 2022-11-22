Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $198.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $208.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a mixed rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Workday Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $286.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

