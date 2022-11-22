Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

WGO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 6,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

