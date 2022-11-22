Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $235.44

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.44, but opened at $243.49. Winmark shares last traded at $244.09, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $839.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.75.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

