Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.50. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.09. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $244.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

