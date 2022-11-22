Western Forest Products Inc. (WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 16th

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 5.0 %

WFSTF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFSTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.