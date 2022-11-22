Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) recently:

11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00.

11/9/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. 526,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Get MEI Pharma Inc alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.