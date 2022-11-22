Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) recently:
- 11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00.
- 11/9/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of MEIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. 526,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
