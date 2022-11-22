WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,107,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039,717 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 3.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $614,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.0 %

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,923. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.