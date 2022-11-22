Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,212,333 shares of company stock valued at $618,081,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

