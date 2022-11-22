Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

