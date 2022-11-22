Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.78 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $75.51 million and $10.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00017203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,146.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00229198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.72048614 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $10,209,317.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

