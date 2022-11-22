Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 236,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,862. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

