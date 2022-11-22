Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.99% of Vipshop worth $66,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 342,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,602 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 193,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,794. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.