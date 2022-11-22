Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Victory Capital worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 3,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

