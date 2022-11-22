Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

