Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.67 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and $2.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001351 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013625 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

