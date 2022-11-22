Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and $35.52 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173891 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,619,512.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

