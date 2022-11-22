Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.32 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $54.32 million and $792,476.35 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00076098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022919 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,379,618,882 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,618,881 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

