Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $185.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $305.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.