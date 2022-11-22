Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 3.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.70% of Veeva Systems worth $1,748,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,490,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. 7,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $305.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

