Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $33.92 during trading hours on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

