Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $198.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

