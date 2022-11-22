Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after acquiring an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,728,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOT stock opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $262.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

