Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 310.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

