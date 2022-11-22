VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 160,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,039,544 shares.The stock last traded at $34.53 and had previously closed at $33.42.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.