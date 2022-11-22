VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 10,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 66,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.