Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LON UEM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £412.41 million and a PE ratio of 612.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.47. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £4,621.60 ($5,464.89). Also, insider Isabel Liu sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.59), for a total value of £291.27 ($344.42).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

