USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006310 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.06 billion and approximately $3.84 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,046,683,129 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
