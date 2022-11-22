Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.53, but opened at $26.47. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 71,458 shares traded.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

