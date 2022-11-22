Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,987. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after buying an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 253,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

