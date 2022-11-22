UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $3.32 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00023566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00430294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00017409 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.8421643 USD and is down -14.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,479,924.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.