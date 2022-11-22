Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells $96,684.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,668. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $818.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

