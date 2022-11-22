Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.65%.

In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

