UNIUM (UNM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $885.77

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $52.63 or 0.00326813 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $153.07 million and $885.77 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.48 or 0.28331633 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 54.55489108 USD and is up 12.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $923.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

