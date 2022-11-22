United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $271.22

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $271.22 and last traded at $270.93, with a volume of 290626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.59.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $179,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

