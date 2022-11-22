United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.92. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.68.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

