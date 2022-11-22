United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,967 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

