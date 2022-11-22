United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $33.44 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

