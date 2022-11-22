United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $20.28 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

