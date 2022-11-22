United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $18,930,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of TPL opened at $2,527.34 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.52.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.