United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 2.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

