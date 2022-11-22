United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

