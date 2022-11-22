United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,834,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $592,355,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,634,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,590,000 after purchasing an additional 361,212 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 202,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 152,939 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

