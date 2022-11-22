Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
NYSE UGP opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
