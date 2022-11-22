Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,142 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

