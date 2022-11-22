UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €38.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.94) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($44.06) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.21) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.51) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($58.82) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.36) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Basf stock traded up €0.67 ($0.69) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €49.63 ($50.85). The company had a trading volume of 3,735,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.84) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.17 and a 200 day moving average of €44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

