Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 64,111 shares.The stock last traded at $293.97 and had previously closed at $288.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.00 and a 200-day moving average of $308.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

