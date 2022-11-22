Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 259,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,070,644. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

