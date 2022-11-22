U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,826 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $441,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

