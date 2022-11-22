Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $25.84 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 23.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 78.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.32. 5,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.